Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $499,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.9% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. 1,206,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

