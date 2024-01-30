Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

