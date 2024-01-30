Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.83 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.37-9.57 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. 98,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

