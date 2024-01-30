Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.83 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.37-9.57 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 210,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,949,000 after purchasing an additional 345,079 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.