Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $57.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.