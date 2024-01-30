Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

