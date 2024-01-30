Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

