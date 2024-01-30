AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 225 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

