AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.29. 18,501,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,083,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

