AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.34. 352,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

