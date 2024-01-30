AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $5,996,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $781.27. 436,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $706.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $789.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

