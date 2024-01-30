Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.61. 81,754,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,961,695. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $13,217,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

