ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.76. 147,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 580,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $506.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,352,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 951,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.