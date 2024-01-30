Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATGE stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

