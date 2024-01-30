Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,018 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $623.71. 866,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,331. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $636.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

