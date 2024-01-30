Addison Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 74,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $5,996,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $787.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $788.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.