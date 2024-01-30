Addison Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

