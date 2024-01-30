Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,315.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

