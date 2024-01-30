Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.