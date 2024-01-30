Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

