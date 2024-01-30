Addison Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $489.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $109.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

