Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $380.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.04.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

