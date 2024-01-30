Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 162.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSB

About Mesabi Trust

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.