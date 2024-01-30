Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

