ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 221.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ACNB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Hovde Group lowered ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.