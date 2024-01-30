Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

GE stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $133.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

