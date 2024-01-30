Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 7,585 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 139,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,321. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

