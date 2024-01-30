Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NUE traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.40. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $185.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.