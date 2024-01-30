Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.80. 11,781,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,370,543. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

