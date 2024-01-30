Accredited Investors Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,595,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,137,094. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

