Accredited Investors Inc. Has $40.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 386.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,998 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

