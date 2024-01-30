Accredited Investors Inc. Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,161. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $106.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

