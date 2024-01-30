abrdn plc Sells 26,798 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. General Electric has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

