abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,975 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $38,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

