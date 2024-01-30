abrdn plc Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 143.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 647,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,369,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 170.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Blackstone by 18.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

