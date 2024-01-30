abrdn plc Has $36.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,783 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $36,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNR opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.