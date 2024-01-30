abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

abrdn plc increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,659,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELS opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.