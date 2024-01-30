A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AOS traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 877,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

