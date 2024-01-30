A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.150 EPS.

AOS stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,602. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

