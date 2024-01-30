761 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.29 and a 200 day moving average of $269.79. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $313.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

