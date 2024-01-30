5,056 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 134,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

