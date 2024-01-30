3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

3M stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.77. 2,487,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.