315,457 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 315,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,000. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. 1,841,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

