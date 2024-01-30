17,541 Shares in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 72,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,057. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

