1,634 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.30. 192,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

