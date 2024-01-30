1,631 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

