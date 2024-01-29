Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 13,945 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 627,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.