Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 126,596 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,596 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,360,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

