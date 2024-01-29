Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.71. 821,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $465.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

