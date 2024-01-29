Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 6,506 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. National Grid accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $52,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

